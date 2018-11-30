Namibia: Vessel Owner Dies in Freak Accident At Walvis Bay

The Namibian Police on Thursday confirmed the death of the owner and captain of the Nuevo Rumbo Algeciras vessel, Gonzalez Perez Jesus, in an accident.

According to a police report on Thursday, Jesus (46) died in a freak accident after reportedly falling into the vessel's hull over the weekend.

It was reported that the incident occurred at Freddie Fishing's Jetty at Walvis Bay, where the boat was anchored, while Jesus was on the phone with his wife on the upper deck of the vessel.

He is suspected of having fallen about four meters. He broke his skull and died instantly.

No foul play was suspected and police investigations continue.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed of his death.

- Nampa