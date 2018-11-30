Angola: HIV Infection From Mother to Child Preventable

Luanda — Over 90 percent of pediatric transmissions occur from mother to child, called vertical transmission, and 100 percent of these infections are preventable through quality health services.

This fact was told d on Thursday in Luanda by Angolan UN system coordinator Paolo Balladelli during the presentation by the first lady of Angola of the "Born Free to Shine" campaign aimed at ending Pediatric AIDS by 2030.

According to the official, increasing awareness of prevention, defending the prioritization of care in the health services and increasing awareness to encourage every pregnant woman to know her status and her partner are other assumptions that prevent the transmission of mother to child.

Although great strides have been made, there are challenges to reach all women who need this service, highlighting the importance of the first lady's decision to lead the campaign that will save lives of many Angolan children.

To him, this gesture demonstrates the commitment, awareness and commitment to end the epidemic that directly condemns the children.

However 76 million people in the world have been infected with HIV and 35 million have died, and on December 1 a date dedicated to combating the disease, should be used to strengthen commitment and action to eliminate stigma and carry out prevention, testing and treatment.