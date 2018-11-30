South Africa: Sharks Welcome New Attack Coach to Durban

Cape Town — The Sharks have a largely settled feeling to their squad and management for the 2019 Super Rugby season, but there is one change to their coaching staff ahead of the new campaign.

Alan Zondagh is no longer involved as the attack coach, while the Sharks have signed David Williams in that role.

Williams has worked with the Kobe Steelers, London Irish and Bath abroad while locally he's had stints with the Southern Kings and was their attack coach in their stellar year in 2016, which saw them cause many upsets that year in Super Rugby.

Most recently, he was part of the Cheetahs coaching team in the PRO14.

"We went through a thorough interview process to appoint a new attack coach and David really impressed us with his vision," head coach Robert du Preez said.

"He has an astute rugby brain and will add tremendous value to our attacking play. He joined us on Monday and has fitted in well.

In a statement released by The Sharks on Friday, it was also confirmed that Dick Muir would not be involved in 2019 having served as a backline consultant in 2018.

"He is a respected figure amongst the players and everyone who worked with him and he remains a true son of the black and white jersey," the statement read.

The Sharks will play two warm-up matches early February 2019 in preparation for their Super Rugby tournament opener against the Sunwolves on Saturday, 16 February in Singapore.

Du Preez will be supported by Ricardo Loubscher (backline), Jaco Pienaar (forwards), Braam van Straaten (defence) as well as the new addition of Williams.

Source: Sport24