Tanzania: Student Lured By Teacher Finally Resumes Studies

Buchosa — A student who dropped out of school and lived with her teacher as his wife has resumed at Nyehunge Secondary School.

The school's head teacher, Mr Kafumu Boniface, confirmed to The Citizen about receiving the Form Five student, explaining that apart from imparting her with learning skills in class, her teachers had repositioned themselves to psychologically put her right so she could go back to normal.

"As a way of preventing her from being hoodwinked into life with her teacher as husband and wife, the student will be under special supervision by a female teacher, who will also remain at school during vacations," said Mr Boniface

Buchosa Secondary Education acting officer John Busiga said the student promised to study hard so she could accomplish her dream of acquiring a formal education.

For his part, Sengerema District commissioner Emmanuel Kipole explained that as the government searched for and returned the student to school, state organs continued to carry out a thorough investigation to ensure that the teacher (name withheld) who livedwith the student could face legal measures .

The student completed her 'O' Level education at Nyakasungwa Secondary School in Sengerema District in 2016 and in 2017 she was selected to join 'A' level education at Mkinga Secondary School in Mkinga District, Tanga Region, where she never reported after being lured into living with her teacher as husband and wife.