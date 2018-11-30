Nigeria: Okocha, Babangida Search for New Talents in Abuja

Ex-Super Eagles internationals, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Tijani Babaginda will storm Abuja on December 7 in search of new talents.

The event is tagged "Kick with Jay Jay Okocha and Tijani Babaginda" and is hosted by Central Emirate International Academy Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Head of the Main Organizing Committee MOC, Loretta Iwara Onyia while speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday said the event is designed to discover talents, inspire young minds to achieve their dreams and aspirations in life.

"In line with our philosophy of balancing academics with sports in Central Emirate International Academy, we decided to bring some Ex Internationals who excelled in their active days in Football.

"Okocha is loved everywhere in the world because of his skills that he exhibited during his playing days. Babaginda used his speed as his weapon. I remembered how he scored the fastest Nigeria goal during Africa Cup of Nation semi Final clash with South Africa in 2000.

"So we are asking everyone to come to Central Emirate International Academy on December 7th and 8th. Before I forget Uti Uwachukwu winner of Big Brother Africa 5 will be there," Onyia said.