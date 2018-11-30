30 November 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Majority Unaware of Their HIV Status

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: UNAids
World Aids Day
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — One out of four people living with HIV do not know that they have the virus, according to UN Secretary General António Guterres. In a statement released on Wednesday, ahead the World Aids Day 2018, Mr Guterres says the situation impedes them from making informed decisions on prevention, treatment and other supporting services. This year's theme aims at campaigning for people to know their HIV status and their viral load.

"There is still time to scale-up testing for HIV; to enable more people to access treatment, to increase resources needed to prevent new infections and to end the stigma.

At this critical juncture, we need to take the right turn now," reads part of the statement. According to him, huge progress has been made in diagnosis, treatment and prevention efforts have helped millions of people across the world. He said the pace of progress does not match with global ambition because the new HIV infections are not falling rapidly enough.

He some regions are lagging behind, and financial resources are insufficient, stigma and discrimination are still holding people back, especially key populations like sex workers, transgenders and drugs users.

More on This

Kagera Region's HIV Positivity Rate Drops

THE HIV positivity rate in Kagera Region has declined from 6.1 per cent recorded in 2014 to 1.2 per cent by September,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.