Nigeria: Abaji Vice Chair's Corpse Found 10 Days After Abduction

The corpse of the Vice Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Mohammed Rizoma, has been found 10 days after he was abducted. His remains were buried in his village, Adagba, in the area council.

A member of the Rizona family, Isyaku Mohammed, who disclosed this to our reporter yesterday, said the vice chairman's corpse was found by a combined team of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), vigilantes and hunters at 1:45pm in the Gwajipa-Izom Forest in Niger State.

Mohammed said when the corpse, which was decomposing, was found, the team leader phoned the council Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, who in turn conveyed the news to the family.

"The council chairman immediately directed that an ambulance be released to convey the corpse back home for burial," he said.

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, represented by the Ohimozi Abaji, Yunusa Baba, who attended the funeral prayer, prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace.

"I will also want God Almighty to expose those behind the killing of this young man," he said.

The late vice chairman was abducted alongside his son and driver last week Monday in the night along the Lambata-Izom Road near Suleja in Niger State.

A N3m ransom was said to have been paid to the kidnapers but they killed him and released the driver and the son last Thursday.