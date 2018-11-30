Nigeria: Soldier in Police Net Over Robbery

Gombe — The Gombe State Police Command says it has arrested one Ojobo Sunday, a soldier attached to 301 Artillery Regiment, Gombe over alleged armed robbery.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Garba Mukaddas, said the soldier snatched a motorcycle belonging to one Abubakar Garba of Yalanguruza quarters of the metropolis at gunpoint.

The suspect was said to have boarded the commercial motorcycle on Wednesday along Tabra village road, but that at a point, he asked the motorcyclist to stop that he would make a phone call.

"However, he pointed an AK47 with 24 rounds of live ammunition the motorcycle rider and snatched the bike," Mukaddas said.

The police commissioner added that the victim raised alarm and the soldier was chased by a police patrol team and arrested.

The police added that the suspect had confessed to the crime, while the motorcycle and the AK47 were recovered from him.