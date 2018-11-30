Tanzania: Police Say Six Robbery Suspects Killed in Dar

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police yesterday announced success in their anti-robbery campaign, saying its officers had successfully killed six armed criminals and seized three AK 47 machine guns as well as other explosives.

In a statement to the press released yesterday evening, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said the killings and the seizure of weapons took place in Ubungo District at a small neighborhood called Ufi.

The armed robbers were killed following a trap set by the police in the area after a tip that the robbers were preparing to launch an attack on November 29, 2018 around 4.30 am against a businessman who was expected to travel to Morogoro and was believed to possess a large amount of money.

Apart from the three AK 47 machine guns that the police siezed, the robbers had also armed themselves with 217 bullets, eight magazines and eight grenades.

The police said in their statement that they were able to learn of the organised crime through the arrest of suspected criminals, Willy Irakoze and Jean Mugisha (both Burundian citizens) and a Tanzanian who was identified by the name of Omary Nassoro.

According to the police, the three suspected criminals were arrested amid a wave of armed-robbery incidents, which had taken place in various areas in the city lately.

These include the one which took place in Mabibo External on November 3, 2018 where a businessman who deals with e-money services was robbed Sh50 million.

The other robbery incident took place in Tegeta on November 15 2018 where a Chinese businessman was robbed off Sh10 million.