Tanzania: Mwale Pleads Guilty to 30 Counts in Criminal Trial

THE High Court of Tanzania in Arusha has convicted prominent advocate Median Mwale after he pleaded guilty to 30 counts in the 12bn/- criminal trial of four prominent figures, including Kenyan tycoon Don Bosco Ooga Gichana.

Judge Issa Maige convicted the advocate of the offences on his own plea of guilty to the charges. The judge is expected to sentence him on December 3, 2018. In September 2018, the court sentenced Gichana to pay 300m/- or go to jail for five years after the accused found guilty of conspiracy and money laundering.

The new dramatic turn and surprising event comes as Criminal Sessions Case No. 77, which also involves officials of CRDB Bank, Boniface Mwimbwa and Elias Ndejembi, was scheduled for hearing for two weeks commencing from November 26, 2018 before Judge Maige.

On that date, when the case came for hearing, Mwale's defence counsel Augustine Shio intimated to the court that his client intended to change his plea. The court adjourned the session until last Tuesday. Upon resumption of the proceedings on that day, Mr Shio informed the court of his client's readiness to plead in consideration of some offences being consolidated together.

The prosecution, led by Principal State Attorneys Oswald Tibabyekomya and Hashim Ngole, could not object to the prayer. In the circumstances, the prosecution sought to amend the charge sheet to accommodate the plea of guilty and later proceeded to read the new counts after the court had granted it.

Mwale pleaded guilty to all 30 counts of conspiracy, forgery, uttering false documents, money laundering and possession of properties suspected to have been unlawfully acquired. The prosecution then read the facts and tendered 19 exhibits, which were also admitted by the accused.

Reading the amended statement, the prosecution told the court that on different dates between November, 2009 and February, 2011 in Nairobi City, Kenya, and City of Arusha in Tanzania, the accused conspired with other persons to commit an offence of money laundering.

It was also alleged that between December, 2009 and January, 2011 within the same places, for purposes of disguising the illicit origin, Mwale and Gichana transmitted United States Treasury cheques amounting to $5,296,327.25 through a bank account.

Such bank account was maintained by Moyale Precious Gem & Minerals Enterprises at CRDB Bank, Meru Branch, while Mwale and Gichana knew or ought to have known that the cheques were proceeds of forgery, which is a predicate offence.

The prosecution alleged that in December 2009 in Arusha Municipality, with intent to deceive, Mwale forged two national identity cards, showing Gregg Motachwa and Ogembo Mitchel were Tanzanians residing along Makaburi ya Baniani Street, Unga Limited in Arusha Municipality, while it was false.

On December 10, 2009 within the municipality, district and region of Arusha, knowingly and fraudulently Mwale uttered the two documents to CRDB Bank, Meru Branch, purporting to show that the persons were Tanzanian nationals.

It was further alleged that on January 6, 2010 within Arusha, with intent to deceive, Mwale forged a deed of partnership, purporting that Motachwa and Mitchell had formed a partnership business in mining and selling of minerals with John Adams, Mosoti Haye, Oliver Green and Nyamao Hollo, while it was untrue.

On the same day and place, Mwale forged a General Power of Attorney purporting that the said persons appointed Motachwa and Mitchell to be their attorneys to execute all financial transactions and other related businesses in Tanzania on their behalf, the fact which he knew to be false.

In January, 2010 within Arusha, with intent to deceive, Mwale forged two United States of America (USA) passports, purporting to show that Motachwa and Mitchell are nationals of the USA issued by the Passport Agency Washington, DC, while it was not true.

The court heard further that on January 13, 2010 in the municipality, knowingly and fraudulently Mwale uttered the two passports to CRDB Bank, Meru Branch, purporting to show that Motachwa and Mitchell were US nationals.

Between January 2010 and January 2011, with intent to defraud, Mwale made a false document 15 US Treasury cheques bearing different numbers for the money signed by different people.

In April, 2010 in Arusha City, knowingly and fraudulently, Mwale uttered the General Power of Attorney to the Bank. He is alleged to have purported to show that John Adams, Mosoti Haye, Oliver Green and Nyamao Hollo had appointed Motachwa and Mitchell to be their attorneys to execute all financial transactions and other related business in Tanzania on their behalf, the fact which he knew to be false.

Between December, 2009 and January, 2011 within Arusha Municipality, Mwale received $5,468,699.25 from Motachwa and Mitchell, who are the signatories of three bank accounts. Such accounts are maintained by Moyale Precious Gem & Minerals Enterprises, Ogembo Mitchell Chacha and Gregg Motachwa Mwita at CRDB Bank, Meru Branch, while Mwale knew the said money was proceeds of forgery, which is a predicate offence.

On August 5, 2011 in Arusha, Mwale was found in possession of three unpaid US Treasury cheques, one drawn in favour of James Scrivnor for $10,302.85, another drawn in favour of Tyrone Person for $10,383.75 and the other drawn in favour of Raymond Burr for $9,579.96.

According to the prosecution, it is regarded that in all circumstances such cheques were reasonably suspected of having been unlawfully acquired.