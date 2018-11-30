South Africa: Bulls Confirm Signing of Schalk Brits

Pretoria — The Bulls have confirmed the signing of Springbok hooker Schalk Brits for next year's Super Rugby competition.

"Brits will be joining the team in Pretoria early in 2019, and is extremely excited about his upcoming stint with the Bulls," the union said via a press statement on Friday.

There has been a lot of confusion over the future of the 37-year-old, who has somewhat surprisingly formed part of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' plans as preparations for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan continue.

Initially it seemed that Brits would sign for the Stormers in Cape Town, returning home to the franchise he first played Super Rugby for in 2006.

Financial issues, however, meant that the Stormers were unable to complete the deal and Brits was then linked with the Bulls.

The Bulls, meanwhile, also confirmed the appointment of Alfonso Carl Meyer as their new CEO. Meyer, who currently resides in Mossel Bay, will officially start in his new role on January 1, 2019. This will allow the Loftus debutant a one month overlap period with incumbent CEO Barend van Graan.

The Bulls also said they were in the final stages of appointing a head coach to replace John Mitchell and will make an appointment next week.

The Pretoria franchise announced earlier this month that their Currie Cup coach Pote Human , current Southern Kings coach Deon Davids and former Bulls and Springbok lock Victor Matfield were the three candidates in line to replace Mitchell.

Source: Sport24