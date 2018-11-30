Liberia: Victim Furious Over Senator Johnson War Crimes Rants

The government of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) definitive stance on the establishment of war and economic crimes court is still pending. And so the latest outburst against advocates of the court by Nimba Senator Prince Johnson has been met with outrage

Johnson, a former dreaded rebel leader now Nimba County Senator has threatened to go after those advocating for the establishment of a war crimes court for Liberia, indicating that any attempt to arrest him for crimes he's alleged to have committed during Liberia's fratricidal crisis that took away approximately 250,000 lives, will be met with the stiffest of resistance in uncontrollable and ungovernable proportion.

He would go on to say "after Taylor,... your compensated Madam Sirleaf for 12 years. Then, I'm a senator looking for job to be your leader you're talking about war crimes court, come catch me"!

Mercy Bonner Sackie, a former student leader and campaigner for women's right at the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University, and an advocate for the establishment of a war crimes court is one person who is furious over the statements from the former rebel leader.

She said in an interview "this man thinks he will go free by scaring people. But it is a lie. Justice will be served and it will happen one day".

As one victim of Johnson's onslaught in Monrovia, she narrated "on the morning of December 24, 2013, a day following a peaceful demonstration on the grounds of the Capitol building demanding the arrest and prosecution of Senator Johnson and other war criminals in the country, my home was attacked and ransacked".

She indicated "my departure from Liberia steamed from the lack of protection for war victims by the then government headed by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the numerous attacks on my life. In 2014, I was harassed, beaten and threatened by strange men believe and so I had to migrate to the US with my family to seek refuge".