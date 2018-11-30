Liberia: Pastor in Witchcraft Scandal

Report says six persons including a pastor are being investigated for alleged witchcraft activities.

The incident is said to have taken place in Tadukan District within the Topoe Community in Grand Gedeh County.

It followed an alleged revelation and confession of a lady identified as Esther Guu who said that God has shown her persons alleged of making her child sick for a prolong period.

According to the ELBC Correspondent in the county, it is reported that the revelation came to the lady after she was a part of a three day fast and prayer organized by a branch of the Assembly of God Church in Liberia in that part of the country.

The report furthered that it was after the confession of the names of the top personalities and eminent people in the area along with the Pastor (named withheld) that heads of traditional people arrested the six individuals and are now undergoing investigation.

If found guilty, they will be turned over to Police for processing and subsequent turn over for prosecution in a court of laws.

It is not however clear as to what judicial method the traditional chiefs are going to use to establish the fact surrounding the alleged witchcraft activities involving the six individuals as trial by ordeal has long since been abolished under the administration of former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Trial by ordeal is the acclaimed traditional judicial method used in Africa by traditional healers and 'sand cutters' to establish the cause mysterious deaths and disappearance of people and other criminal and inhuman practices amongst Africans as a means of dispensing justice to aggrieved parties in any spiritual or unseen battles.

The practice has never brought to a logical conclusion of cases as it has always resulted to memories of bitterness and anguish between and amongst quarters, tribal people and neighbors amongst others.

Southeastern Liberia is considered as the major region where traditional justice system interplays because the region is widely known for spiritual, rituals and witchcraft activities popularly known as 'Gboyo business'.

Southeastern Liberian counties include River Cess, Grand Geddeh, River Gee, Sinoe, Grand Kru and Maryland.