South Africa: Blue Bulls Confirm Appointment of New CEO

Cape Town — The Blue Bulls Company have announced the appointment of Alfonso Carl Meyer as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Meyer, who currently resides in Mossel Bay, will officially start in his new role on January 1, 2019. This will allow the Loftus debutant a one month overlap period with incumbent CEO Barend van Graan .

Meyer spent 10 years between 1992 to 2002 as a Managing Partner at PwC Consulting Services, after which he became the Managing Director of IBM Business Consulting Services. Meyer currently serves as a Non-Executive director at First Rand Group.

A keen family man, and father of three, Meyer is an avid sport enthusiast, with a keen interest in golf, having held the position of club captain and chairperson at Pinnacle Point Golf Club. He also serves on the home owners board of Pinnacle Point.

"We are extremely excited about the appointment of Meyer, and we firmly believe that he is the man to take the brand forward. His track record and skill sets speak for themselves, together with a host of attributes that really appealed to the board that appointed him. On behalf of everybody at Loftus, I'd like to officially welcome him to the Bulls family," said BBRU president and chairperson of the BBCo Board, Willem Strauss.

Source: Sport24