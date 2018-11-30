Africa: Nominees for CAF Awards 2018

The nominees for the various categories of the CAF Awards 2018 have been finalized.

Thirty-four (34) players and 15 women players have been nominated for the flagship awards; Player of the Year and Women's Player of the Year based on the performance of the players during the year.

The winners for the African Player of the Year and Women's Player of the Year will be decided by the following:

1. CAF Technical & Development Committee

2. Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

3. Coaches and Captains of the national teams of the 54 Member Associations.

Other categories namely Youth Player of the Year, Men's Coach of the Year, Women's Coach of the Year, Men's National Team of the Year and Women's National Team of the Year will be elected by:

1. CAF Technical & Development Committee

2. Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

The Awards Gala, to honour footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

Please click here for the nominees of all the categories;