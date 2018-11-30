South Africa: Cheetahs Name Side for Connacht Test

Cape Town — The Cheetahs have made numerous changes to their side for Saturday's PRO14 clash against Connacht in Bloemfontein.

Coach Franco Smith looked on as his side battled to victory against a depleted Benetton side this past weekend, and the Cheetahs will be hoping to build on that momentum on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:00 (SA time).

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Rhyno Smith, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Darren Adonis, 10 Louis Fouche, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Gerhard Olivier, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Aranos Coetzee, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rudi Paige, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Connacht

TBA

Source: Sport24