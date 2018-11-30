30 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Men Taken in for Questioning After Naka Drotské Shooting

Police say two men have been taken in for questioning in connection with an attack in which former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské was shot three times.

It's understood three armed assailants attacked Drotské, his business partner and fellow Rugby World Cup winner Os du Randt, and Naka's brother on a smallholding in Kameeldrift, outside Pretoria on Thursday evening.

Drotské struggled with at least one of the men and this is when he was shot.

He was rushed to Netcare Montana Hospital where he's being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police stressed that the two men taken in for questioning had not been arrested for the attack.

News24 visited the smallholding where the shooting happened and officers could be seen combing the scene for forensic evidence.

It's understood detectives found gloves which will be sent for DNA testing.

Officers also found spent bullet casings, but it's unclear whether these are from bullets fired by the attackers or from a neighbour who rushed to the scene and fired two warning shots.

This is a developing story.

