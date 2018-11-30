30 November 2018

South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding

Eskom is currently implementing Stage 2 load shedding and is expected to continue until 10pm tonight.

"Customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding," said Eskom on Friday.

Stage 2 calls for 2000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.

Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

The utility appealed to residents and business to use electricity sparingly during this period.

"Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," it said.

Load shedding schedules are available for Eskom customers on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers can also contact the customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.

