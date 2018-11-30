Ghana: NDC Filing Fee Pegged At Ghc400, 000

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nomination for members who want to contest the flag bearer position.

The nomination form for candidates is GH¢20,000 and GH¢400, 000 as filling fees which is non-refundable while candidates must be in good standing for at least 10 years.

However, the filling fee for women and persons with disability is GH¢200,000. This decision was taken by the National Executive Council.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Accra, the General Secretary of the Party, Asiedu Nketia said the date for the presidential elections has been postponed to January, 19, 2019.

"Candidates must bring evidence of contributions that demonstrates he or she has contributed immensely to the party and their contributions may not necessary be cash but their efforts in party activities.

"Picking of nomination form begins from December 3 to 4 with filling of forms begin from December 13 and ends on December 14 and due to time constrains there will be no extension for candidates who may fail to submit their forms on time.

"Vetting of candidate begins form December 17 to 18, with balloting of candidates position on ballot paper scheduled for December 18, candidates must have the endorsement of two party members in good standing in all the 275 constituencies.

"Due to the unavailability of time, there will be no proxy voting in the upcoming election since the party has not got resources and logistics to engage proxy voters and candidates who are unsatisfied with decision of the Vetting Committee has three days after the vetting process to address grievances with the committee.

"Although, candidates will not be subjected to any academic qualifications, they must qualify for the criteria entrenched in the constitution for presidential candidates, members qualified to vote include current Members of Parliament(MPs), former MPs in good standing, founding members, regional and constituency executives, past government appointee and executives members," Mr Asiedu Nketia indicated.

Those who have declared their intentions include former President John Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

The rest are the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi; a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan; a member of the NDC's communication team, Stephen Atubiga; a lawyer, Elikplim Agbemava and David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah and Goosie Tanoh.