Ghana: Flagship Policy Takes Off in Bawku Municipality

The government has commenced the one-village-one-dam policy in the Bawku municipality, to construct irrigational dams for agro purposes.

A total of ten dams are expected to be constructed in villages across the municipality to promote both livestock and dry season farming in the area.

Hajia Hawa Ninchemah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bawku, made this known at a two-day working visit with irrigation dam contractors, to sites in the villages that were earmarked to have the dams, to begin the projects.

Hajia Ninchemah said the move was in fulfillment of government's manifesto to facilitate community-owned small-scale irrigation facilities across the country.

"Some of the dams will be completed by the end of December and will have a great impact on food security, boost agricultural production and promote sustainable farming as another means of wealth and job creation within the Bawku municipality.

"Most of the residents of Bawku are farmers and the dams will address the inadequate state of water for dry season farming thus improve onion, groundnut and maize farming during the dry season.

"The youth will be beneficiaries of the programme as it will address their unemployment challenges and improve socio-economic lives in the area. -GNA