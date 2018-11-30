Ghana: Bompieso Ma Primary School Teacher Wins Award

Huni Valley — Divisional Chief of Bosomtwe, Nana Amponsah IV presenting the overall best teacher award to Mr Joseph Mensah . Looking on (middle in dark glasses) is the Acting General Manager of AGL, Mr Augustine Asubonteng

Joseph Mensah, a teacher of Bompieso MA Primary School in the Prestea-Huni Valley District in the Western Region has emerged the overall best teacher at the Aboso Gold Fields Limited (AGL) Damang Mine 2018 host communities Teacher's Awards ceremony.

Mr Frank Ennim of the Gyetua Islamic Primary School, won the best headmaster and Mr Seth Gyimah, retired educationist won the lifetime award.

Mr Mensah was presented with a double decker fridge and lap top computer, while Mr Ennim took home a double decker fridge and Mr Gyimah received a double decker fridge and a desktop computer.

Damang RC Primary School emerged the school of the year and was given 150 desktop, note books, an office cabinet and a 40 inch television set.

A total of 11 awardees received various items for excellent performance in the kindergarten, primary and junior high school levels.

A member of the Awards Committee, Madam Aba Quansah reported that many teachers did not use the necessary teaching and learning materials (TLMs) during lesson delivery, noting that pupils' exercises were not marked while lessons were not introduced properly.

Some teachers too, she said, did not link the introduction of topics with the relevant previous knowledge (RPK), with lessons objectives not properly stated and did not refer to previous lessons' objectives.

The Acting General Manager for Aboso Gold Fields Damang Mine, Mr Augustine Wereko Asubonteng, explained that the awards programme was to reward teachers in the catchment area of the company for their hard work and also promote excellence in teaching.

Mr Asubonteng revealed that managers and trustees of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation had allocated more than GH¢ 60,000 for the programme, as motivation package to teachers of other public basic schools in the host communities.

"Gold Fields Ghana Foundation plans to increase the budget for this programme in subsequent years and also introduce new award categories. I wish to congratulate the award winners for their efforts. To those who applied but were not successful, we wish you better luck next time," he said.

The Acting General Manager said since 2002 the company had spent over 40 per cent of its resources in Damang annually, toward the promotion of education infrastructure in all the nine host communities.

The Divisional Chief of Bosomtwe, Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, applauded AGL's contributions towards the social, economic and health of the host communities, and said that no nation or society could develop without education.

"The importance of the teacher in the educational set-up cannot be denied. The institution of this annual programme to identify, honour and motivate outstanding teachers in the host community is very laudable. The award will not only motivate the recipients but also encourage other teachers to give of their best," he said.

The awards, Nana Amponsah said, would also help the recipients to aspire for promotion to higher grades and suggested that it should be sustained.