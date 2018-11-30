Ghana: Security Personnel Ready for Funerals of Ya-Nas

Tamale — A combine team of military and police personnel on Thursday matched throughout the principal streets of Tamale metropolis, and selected districts capitals in the Northern Region, to demonstrate their readiness to curb violence before during and after the performance of the funerals of the two Ya-Naas.

The three eminent mediation committee, under the chairmanship of the Asantehene Osei Tutu, last Thursday, presented a roadmap for resolution to the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.

The leadership of both royal gates of the chieftaincy divide had assigned to it that both funerals of the former Ya-Na Mahamudu Abdulai and that of the late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani be performed at the Gbewaa palace, in December and January respectively.

Commanders of the security agencies in the region emphasised that they were fully prepared to maintain law and order before, during and after the performance of both funerals.

The Northern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, told journalists that the security personnel were poised to protect lives and property during and after funerals.

He, therefore, urged the people of the region to go about their normal business without fear.

DSP Tanko said the security personnel would not intimidate anyone, but they would ensure absolute peace and cordiality in Dagbon and the entire region.

He hinted that the security agencies in the region have been adequately resourced and empowered to effectively deal with any security threat in any part of the region.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed, who addressed the security personnel, impressed asked them to do everything possible to ensure that no violence was recorded during the performances of the funerals.

He indicated that the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and the government were determined to support the security agencies to be on top of the security situation.

Mr. Saeed admonished them to be vigilant, focused and initiate measures to arrest trouble rousers.

The minister appealed to residents to cooperate with the security personnel to maintain law and order, adding that security presence at some selected communities was part of security measures to forestall peace in the area.