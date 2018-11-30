Ghana: Two Arrested for Burning Hand of 13-Year-Old Girl

A grandmother and another have been arrested by the police for allegedly burning the hand of a 13-year-old girl in fire, for stealing meat from soup at Manhean, a suburb of Amasaman of the Ga West municipality.

Aisha Tetteh,62, and Godson Ablor,36, a co tenant of Aisha, reportedly conspired and cut the fingers of the victim, Lartele Tetteh, with blade and thrust the her hand in burning fire in a coal pot, for stealing from their soups.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said the suspects were in police custody, assisting in investigations.

She said on November 27, at about 8pm Aisha and Godson caused the harm to the victim after the wife of Godson, Regina Ayi, complained of missing meat from her soup.

DSP Tenge said the victim and four other children in the house were interrogated and Lartele denied knowledge of the theft.

However, Godson cut the fingers of the victim with blade and thrust the hand in a coal pot.

DSP Tenge said Godson went into hiding, but was later arrested by the police, adding that the victim was on admission at the Amasaman Government Hospital.

She said the suspects would be arraigned soon.