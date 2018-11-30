Ethiopia: PM Abiy, Qatar Amir Exchange Views On Phone

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a telephone conversation with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday.

The two leaders reviewed the friendly relations and co-operation between Ethiopia and Qatar.

They also discussed on ways to boost and develop opportunities to further strengthen their relation regarding issues of common interest.

Ethiopia and Qatar signed pact on investment protection last year, it was learned.

On November 2017, Ethiopia and Qatar have signed three agreements with a view to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Defense co-operation, abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, private and service passports and mutual encouragement and protection of investment agreements are among the agreements signed between the two countries.

Following the agreement some Qatari companies have already shown interest in investing in Ethiopia's agriculture, hospitality and health sectors.

The Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has paid an official visit to Ethiopia last April, while the former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn also paid an official visit to Qatar in November 2017.