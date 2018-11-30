South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to Four Terms Life Imprisonment Terms

press release

On 23 November 2018, the trial of Sihle Ntembe (38) ended in the Pinetown Regional Court when the magistrate sentenced him to four life imprisonment terms for rape, 15 years for robbery and five years for burglary. His sentence was due to the sterling investigation conducted by the Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

On the night of 5 November 2016, Ntembe gained entry into a home in KwaNdengezi where he repeatedly raped a 70-year-old woman in the presence of her grandchild. The accused stabbed the grandmother before fleeing the scene with her cellphone and cash. An intensive investigation led police to Dassenhoek where the accused was hiding. Police successfully apprehended and placed him before court. An identification parade was conducted and the victim positively identified the accused. The professional gathering of evidence by the team of detectives ensured that no impunity is granted to the perpetrator of his heinous and brutal crime.