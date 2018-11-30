Zimbabwe: Unicef Develops Story-Books for Children

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF Zimbabwe), in collaboration with local writers, photographers and graphic designers has developed 16 story-books for children under the age of six.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education provided guidance to the creation of the curriculum content, which is centred on family values.

UNICEF Chief of Education Ms Niki Abrishamian, said the story-books compiled during a week-long Masterclass workshop held recently, will play a big role in shaping how children perceive the world around them.

"Through this initiative, we can increase the access of young children and their families to books, ensuring that the most vulnerable children will benefit from them," said Abrishamian.

"Access alone is not enough to make a difference in children's lives but the kind of content available to them that will make a difference and nurture the child's emotional intelligence through the stories and feed their souls," Abrishamian said.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Principal Director Dr Peter Muzawazi said they fully support the development of story-books.

"They will promote early learning, and address issues such as hygiene, nutrition and protection, ensuring a holistic approach to supporting children's development, meeting the needs of children for today, tomorrow and many years to come," Dr Muzawazi said.

The story-books also carry elements that encourage diversified living in society.

"Being a person who is disabled and having been involved in the workshop, I learnt a lot and have had quite an experience working with different people to create a book where children do not look at disability, but where they see disability as an extension of humanity," said one contributor Marvellous Mbuto.

"I was extremely impressed with the creativity and talent of the participants. I am confident that there is now a cadre of people who can produce fabulous storybooks and other communication for young children that is truly unique to Zimbabwe," she said.

UNICEF has been investing in Zimbabwean education for many years and the story-books are their latest intervention.