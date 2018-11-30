South Africa: Cheetahs Community Rocked By Drotske Shooting

Cape Town — Cheetahs CEO Harold Verster says the union and franchise is "in shock" after hearing the news that former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske was shot at a smallholding outside Pretoria on Thursday night.

News broke on Friday morning of the shooting that occurred when four armed men broke into Drotske's brother Thinus' house.

Former Springbok prop, Cheetahs legend and Drotske's friend, Os du Randt, was also present when the gun fire started.

Drotske, who coached the Cheetahs between 2007 and 2015 after having spent most of his playing career in Bloemfontein, was shot three times, including once in the chest.

Speaking to Sport24 on Friday morning, Verster said the entire Cheetahs community had been rocked by the news.

"From what we hear it is stable and they think it is okay," Verster said.

"I had a chat with Os this morning. He is okay. He said it was like a war zone with shots going off everywhere ... he said it was chaos.

"We're just totally shocked and we hope that Naka will recover and that Os is okay ... they are friends and legends of the region".

Drotske played 26 Tests for the Springboks and was a member of the Rugby World Cup-winning team in 1995.

