South Africa: Local Stakeholders Join Hands in Support of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children

press release

On Thursday, 29 November 2018, the Burgersdorp Community Policing Forum (CPF) in partnership with various government and non-governmental organisations gathered in support of 16 Days of Activism for no violence against Women and Children.

The 16 Days of Activism awareness program was divided into 2 phases, the first of which started with a march against drugs.

The group then gathered at Eureka Hall in Burgersdorp where Lieutenant Colonel Nqoshela addressed the audience and outlined the background and emphasised the SAPS obligations to protect citizens with dignity they deserved. He urged the community to stand together against drugs, which now needed strong intervention in Burgersdorp.

Stakeholders who also participated were SAPS, Correctional Services, Bosasa, POPCRU and the Minister fraternal.

An incarcerated youth serving 5 years at Bosasa due to drugs abuse and peer pressure shared his experience and regret for not listening to his parents.

The day closed with Rev Monare who based his sermon in Roman ch 13 ves 7 and encouraged the attendees to pray to end abuse.