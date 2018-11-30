South Africa: Court Update - Two Accused Linked to Sondela Killings, Remanded in Custody

press release

Two of the six suspects arrested in connection with the alleged killings at Sondela Informal Settlement were remanded in custody until Thursday, 6 December 2018 upon appearance before the court yesterday. The other three accused are expected to appear before the same court today, 30 November 2018. The sixth person was released as he could not be linked with the incidents.

Meanwhile as part of an going operations to bring to justice those who are responsible for these evil deeds, another effort by a multi-disciplinary team led to the arrest of three more suspects between Wednesday, 28 and the early hours on Thursday, 29 November 2018. The suspects who were arrested in Sondela, are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 3 December 2018 facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Eleven people were allegedly killed and properties burned in separate incidents between Sunday, 18 and Monday, 26 November 2018 at Sondela Informal Settlement outside Rustenburg in what appears to be mob justice attacks.

In the first incident, two cases of murder were registered after two men were found dead on Sunday, 18 November 2018 at Sondela Informal Settlement. It is apparent that tyres were used to set alight the victims. Further investigation into the incident revealed that the victims were from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

In other separate incidents between Wednesday, 21 and Thursday, 22 November 2018, two cases of murder were opened for investigation after two bodies of males were also found at various locations within the Informal Settlement. One of them was allegedly stabbed to death.

On Saturday, 24 November 2018, two men who are reported to be Lesotho nationals were allegedly stabbed to death.

In the early hours of Monday, 26 November 2018, five bodies; four males and one female were also found at separate locations in Sondela Informal Settlement. The motive of these incidents is not yet clear at this stage and investigation into all cases continues.

Members of the community are still urged to remain calm, allow the police to do their work and to report any suspicious activity by contacting Boitekong police station at (014) 593 6001/2. Alternatively, the station commander can be contacted at 0824161337.