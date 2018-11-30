Zimbabwe: Chamisa Pleads for Inclusive Government

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has pleaded for an inclusive Government.

He said this while addressing his supportes who took part in a demonstration that failed to gain traction with ordinary Zimbabweans in Harare today.

The demonstration had received wide publicity on various media platforms but Harare residents went on with their business with a small crowd, mainly youths, some of whom were openly drinking alcohol, gathering in Africa Unity Square by mid-morning.

Mr Chamisa lost the July 30 presidential election to President Mnangagwa and his subsequent challenge at the Constitutional Court was also thrown out for lack of merit.

He has, however, refused to acknowledge his loss and continues to make unverified claims that he won the polls.

Mr Chamisa told his supporters that they had handed over a petition to parliament calling for, among other things, the creation of an inclusive Government.

