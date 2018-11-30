South Africa: Hawks and Crime Intelligence Dismantle Yet Another Drug Network in Somerset West and Cape Town

press release

Western Cape — The Hawks' George and Cape Town Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) together with the provincial Crime Intelligence team have struck yet another blow against drug trafficking outfits operating in Somerset West and Cape Town.

Two people, aged 60 and 27, were arrested in a coordinated police operation while they were offloading an assortment of illegal drugs worth approximately R8.6 million into a storage facility in Somerset West.

Tik and mandrax drugs were allegedly found inside the suspects' vehicle and the storage unit, including two elephant tusks and a note counter machine. All the items have been seized.

The team proceeded to the suspects residence in Wetton, Cape Town, and the subsequent search of the suspects home, the authorities found and confiscated further drugs worth about R810 000, an undisclosed amount of money and another vehicle.

The Hawks National Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has applauded the multidisciplinary team efforts in their fight against illegal drugs and the continuous dismantling of drug networks in the Western Cape.

Two separate cases were of dealing in drugs have been opened in Somerset West and Lansdown respectively. The two suspects are expected to appear in court soon.