30 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Gastronomy Fair Enhances National Culture

Luanda — The 2nd Edition of Gastronomy Fair will boost competitiveness and enhance the culture and national gastronomy, said Thursday the Tourism minister, Angela Bragança.

Speaking to the press, the minister described the event as being of great creativity, as the actors have joined the national market.

In view of the importance of the Gastronomy Fair, Angela Bragança said she would like the event become part of the future cultural agenda in order to attract tourists visiting Angola. The minister who defended the need of such initiatives to cover other country's provinces, pledged her sector's commitment to permanent support for this activity.

In turn, the spokesman for the event, dubbed "Axiluanda", Sarissari Dinis, put at 58 the number of national and foreign exhibitors. In addition to Angola, the Fair gathered Brazilian, Mozambican, Congolese, Lebanese, and other exhibitors.

