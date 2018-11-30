South Africa: Couple Fuming As Neighbour 'Impales Dead Monkeys On Fence'

A Hartbeespoort couple is upset after their neighbour allegedly impaled dead vervet monkeys on poles in full view of them for several days.

Tamzin Struwig and André Janse van Rensburg are also frustrated because, according to them, police and the NSPCA (National Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) have not acted on their claims.

Struwig first took to Facebook to vent her anger. In a post featuring pictures of the impaled monkeys, posted on the group Hartbeespoort Classifieds, she wrote: "What do I do with my neighbour? He shoots the monkeys and impales them on steel poles, open for me to see every day.

"He leaves them for a few days to decay and smell. When I open my front door, I see this.

"The flies are also 10 times worse now. This is despicable and I'm asking for advice please. This is animal cruelty!"

The couple has lived on their farm in the Silkaatsnek area since December.

First incident in May

Speaking to News24, Janse van Rensburg said the first incident took place in May this year.

"We saw [my neighbour's] son riding around shooting. The next day we saw a monkey hanging on the fence by its leg."

Janse van Rensburg then sent a text message to the neighbour, a doctor who practises in town, requesting that the monkey be removed.

"I told him we are animal lovers and we don't want to have to see the dead monkey. He never got back to me."

On November 18, the couple was greeted by another gruesome find. More dead monkeys had been impaled on the border fence.

Workers who live on the couple's farm told them that the monkeys had been there for three days.

The couple took pictures and made several phone calls.

"Eventually I convinced the police to come out and have a look but they told me there was nothing they could do - I had to lay a charge at the station, which I did on November 19."

Janse van Rensburg then contacted the NSPCA and sent the animal-protection organisation the pictures they had taken.

But by November 23, the monkeys were still there.

He again called the NSPCA, which then said it would send officers to remove the carcasses.

Flies everywhere

However, by the following Monday, the now severely decomposed carcasses were still there.

"I phoned the NSPCA again and said these things are now rotten, the smell is unbearable, there are flies everywhere."

By the next morning, when the police and NSPCA finally arrived on the premises, the monkeys were gone.

"I think [my neighbour] received a tip-off because he is an important guy in town. When we arrived [workers] were taking down the poles where the monkeys had hung."

Van Rensburg said the police as well as the NSPCA said there was nothing they could do because there was no evidence left to investigate.

"They said I don't have evidence of who hung the monkeys, who shot them, and the pictures were not enough [to be used as evidence].

"For 12 days I implored them to come and see for themselves."

Asked whether he had at any point confronted his neighbour about the monkeys, Janse van Rensburg said: "I don't talk to him at all.

"But it's his property. He must be held to account. He sees those monkeys every day when he comes home from work."

Janse van Rensburg said he could not establish exactly who had shot the monkeys.

"It doesn't matter who shot them, he (the doctor) must take responsibility."

'This is sick'

Janse van Rensburg plans to build a caravan park and holiday resort on his property. There is already an established resort on the other side of his neighbour's property.

"You can hear children playing there. I asked the police: What if they shoot and miss a monkey and a child gets shot instead?"

The monkeys are not pests and don't bother anyone, Janse van Rensburg said.

"There is no reason to shoot them.

"You know, we are animal lovers. To have to look at something like that for 12 days is sickening.

"If you want to shoot an animal, eat it or bury it. You don't hang it on a pole. This is really sick... "

Andrew Kekana, a representative of the NSPCA in Pretoria, told News24 that police were investigating the matter.

"Unfortunately, there was nothing for us to investigate. The police are handling it," Kekana said.

On its Facebook page, the NSPCA wrote: "We have received confirmation that a case has been opened with the SAPS (SA Police Service) and they are investigating the matter further. The complainant has been advised of this and has been informed to speak to the Tshwane SPCA directly for any further assistance. The case now rests with the SAPS."

Despite several attempts over two days, the investigating officer could not be reached for comment.

