Tanzania: Tanga Port to Get Jetty for Big Oil Tankers

TANZANIA Port Authority (TPA) is planning to develop a modern jetty at Raskazone oil terminal in Tanga port capable of accommodating medium-sized oil tankers with a dead weight tonnage (DWT) between 80,000 and 120,000.

Tanga Port manager, Percival Salama revealed that during a meeting with Uganda oil and gas stakeholders who visited Tanga to explore prospects of using the port for oil imports to Uganda through central and Tanga railway lines.

He said at present the project is at the stage of engaging a consultant following a successful completion of geotechnical survey carried out by University of Dar es salaam engineering company BICCO.

He said the decision came after the government decided to use Tanga port as the second entry point option for petroleum products under Bulk System of Importation (BPS) effective from July 2015.

According to statistics since the system started functioning at the port effect from July 2015 to date a total of 702,965.660 metric tonnes of petroleum products have been handled.

"Tanga port has facilities to handle petroleum oil products and liquefied petroleum gas, the facilities include two conventional buoy Moorings (CBMs) one for refined petroleum oil products and the other for Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG)" he said.

The current jetty designed to handle oil tanker of up to 183 metres Length Overall Average (LOA) with carrying capacities of Dead weight tonnage (DWT)of 45,000 metric tonnes but under special arrangement the facility can allow to berth vessel with more than 183 metres.