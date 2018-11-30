Ghana: Turkish Delegation Visits Ghana

A 18-member Turkish trade delegation is in Ghana for three days to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

The visit was organised by the Turkish Electrical and Electronics Exporters 'Association (TET) and facilitated by Firmus Advisory, a wholly owned Ghanaian business consulting firm, with support from Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Ghana chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

The delegation made up of dealers in electronic and electrical goods, showcased advanced Turkish white goods, electronics, cables, lighting and security equipment, electrical production and distribution equipment.

Relations between Ghana and Turkey reached its climax when the President of Turkey, Abdullah Gul, led a 150-man business delegation to Ghana in 2016, to hold a business seminar and Business to Business meeting for the private sector.

Ghana and Turkey signed a five-year agreement on bilateral air services, health and medical sciences, military training and science.

The two countries abolished visas for holders of diplomatic passports, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of consultations on political mechanism.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times on arrival in Ghana, the treasurer of the association, Mr Atilla Eren, member of the delegation explained that about 30 leading Turkish manufacturers would mount an exhibition, and another 300 were expected to meet with their African counterparts during the business-to-business segment of the summit.

He said the summit was a unique platform where the Ghanaian business community could meet and interact with reliable Turkish exporters, manufacturers, investors and traders.

Mr Eren expressed the hope that the visit would generate interest among business communities in both countries.

"Turkish investments in Ghana currently amount to around US$516 Million while trade volumes reached US$ 353 Million in 2017. The visit follows renewed Turkish-Ghanaian commitments to boost bilateral trade," he said..

Mr Edward Ashong- Lartey, Director, Investor Services, (GIPC) called for more collaboration between Ghana and other countries to boost trade.