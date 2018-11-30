South Africa: Minister Urges Sibanye-Stillwater to Resolve Strike

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has urged Sibanye-Stillwater to urgently resolve the strike underway at three of the company's gold operations.

The Minister met with executives of the company on Friday morning to receive a briefing on the strike and to understand the measures in place for its peaceful, swift resolution.

The meeting was part of the Minister's continuous engagements with the sector on pertinent issues.

"We believe we had a good engagement with the company. We are also making attempts to meet with the relevant labour unions. It is in all our interest to dissuade everyone from participating in a protracted strike, as this adversely affects people and the economy," said the Minister.

The Minister further encouraged Sibanye-Stillwater to continue to engage directly with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

Workers downed tools last week after it was reported that the mine signed a deal with unions including Solidarity.