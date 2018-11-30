Ghana: Barnni Confident About Winning Gold Fields PGA Championship

Damang — Defending champion of the ongoing Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) golf championship, Kojo Barnni is optimistic of retaining his title following his remarkable start on Wednesday.

Barnni took an impressive lead after scoring 67 points (five-under-par) as against the course par of 72.

He was followed by Kouassi Romaric from Cote d'Ivoire who had 69 strokes (three-under-par) and is tipped to give the defending champion a good run as the competition enters the third day today.

Speaking to the media after an explosive start, Barnni was confident to maintain his lead to retain the title.

Unlike last year when he took the lead but allowed Vincent Torgah,(who rather started slowly on Wednesday with 75 points), to catch up with him before winning narrowly, he said, he would not repeat that mistake this year.

"The same thing happened last year. I began well but lost concentration for Torgah to catch up. I won't allow that to happen again. I'll focus on maintaining my lead to the end, "he stated.

Barnni has had a very active year and hopes to crown it all with the title as the end of the championship.

"This is my fourth competition of the year and I managed to become third, fourth and fifth in all of them. I want to end with the first position in what could be my final competition for the year, "he explained.

He said, though he has realised that this year's competition would be keenly contested, he would go all out for the title.

Thirty finalists out of the 72 golfers who started on Wednesday would compete today and tomorrow for the grand prize of GH¢35, 000 and the huge trophy at stake.

Kojo Barnni - determined to retain his title.