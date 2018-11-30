Ghana: CEO, CFO of Glico Pensions Trustee Adjudged Best in Industry

Dr Francis Sapara-Grant, Chief Executive Officer of GLICO Pensions Trustee Limited and Mrs Belinda Dede Tandoh, Chief Finance Officer of the Company, were adjudged "the Best CEO of the year (Pensions Category)" and "the Best CFO of the year (Pensions Category)" respectively, at the 4th Ghana Finance Innovations awards ceremony held in Accra.

The awards ceremony, which was organised by Instinct Wave, Africa's premium B2B Event Company, recognised the duo for their outstanding performances in the management of pension schemes in 2018 and their overall contribution to the development of the Pension industry in the country.

Commenting on the awards, Dr Sapara-Grant in a statement issued in Accra said "These awards validate GLICO Pensions as a leading corporate trustee and brand of choice in the management and administration of pension schemes in Ghana."

He said "it also recognises the consistent growth our company had experienced over the years as a result of our extensive footprint and deployment of high-end technology aimed at providing our clients with unparalleled customer service."

He dedicated the awards to the hardworking employees of the company for their contributions in making GLICO Pensions the company of choice, and also to their numerous clients who have entrusted GLICO Pensions with their future livelihood.

GLICO Pensions Trustee is a member of the GLICO Group of companies with a remarkable record of accomplishment in the provision of insurance and financial services in Ghana.