Zambia: UK Envoy - No Zika Here!

British envoy Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says the misinformation by some sections of the media in his country that there is an outbreak of Zika virus in Zambia is a threat to the country's tourism sector.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet said contrary to reports in the British media there was no Zika virus in Zambia, echoing Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya's assurance.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet was, through Twitter yesterday, reacting to reports by the British media that the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, visited Zambia this week without the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, amid fears of the Zika virus in the host country.

"There is no Zika in Zambia. Misinformation is irresponsible & (sic) harmful to this beautiful country's tourism sector," read the tweet in part.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet said tourism supported the much-needed jobs for Zambians and ensured protection for the "amazing" but vulnerable African wildlife.

Prince Harry who visited Zambia this week on a two-day mission, described the southern African country as "incredible" and conveyed greetings from the Duchess of Sussex.