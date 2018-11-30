30 November 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: UK Envoy - No Zika Here!

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chusa Sichone

British envoy Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says the misinformation by some sections of the media in his country that there is an outbreak of Zika virus in Zambia is a threat to the country's tourism sector.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet said contrary to reports in the British media there was no Zika virus in Zambia, echoing Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya's assurance.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet was, through Twitter yesterday, reacting to reports by the British media that the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, visited Zambia this week without the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, amid fears of the Zika virus in the host country.

"There is no Zika in Zambia. Misinformation is irresponsible & (sic) harmful to this beautiful country's tourism sector," read the tweet in part.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet said tourism supported the much-needed jobs for Zambians and ensured protection for the "amazing" but vulnerable African wildlife.

Prince Harry who visited Zambia this week on a two-day mission, described the southern African country as "incredible" and conveyed greetings from the Duchess of Sussex.

Zambia

Mother in Trouble for Taking Twin Children Off ARVs

A Choma woman could be in serious trouble after it was alleged she took her 14-year-twins off their ARVs based on her… Read more »

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.