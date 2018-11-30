30 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Overcome Plucky Samoa

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side won their second match at this year's Dubai Sevens after overcoming the challenge of Samoa on Friday.

The Blitzboks won 19-12 , after the scores were level at 7-all at half-time.

Earlier on Friday, the Blitzboks started their 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series campaign with a 31-0 win over Zimbabwe.

South Africa will complete their Pool A schedule with a clash against Argentina later on Friday (17:53 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Werner Kok, Muller du Plessis

Conversions: Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman

Samoa

Tries: John Vaili, Alatasi Tupou

Conversion: Tila Mealoi

Source: Sport24

South Africa

