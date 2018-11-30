30 November 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Arrested for Copper Cable Theft, Kuruman, Northern Cape

The police in Kuruman arrested five men for being in possession of suspected stolen copper.

On 29 November 2018 at approximately 7am police spotted seven suspicious looking men traveling in a Mazda Drifter bakkie on the R31 from Kuruman towards Bankarra Village. The driver stopped the bakkie abruptly next to the road when he spotted a police roadblock. The men allegedly fled into the field but five were arrested by vigilant police members from Kuruman Public Order Policing, K9 Unit and Visible Policing who were hot on their heels. Two male suspects are still at large.

The police found alleged stolen copper cables worth approximately R15 000 on the back of the bakkie. The bakkie was also confiscated by the SAPS members. Anyone with information regarding the incident and the two suspects that are at large can contact Warrant Officer Lesego Os on 076 910 2310. The investigation continues.

