South Africa: eNCA Changes Its Weekend Line-Up Again

Cape Town — eNCA (DStv 403) is once again changing its weekend line-up from 1 December and adding new faces after previously introduced weekend programming decisions slowly unraveled as presenters left and blocks failed to gain traction.

eNCA's latest weekend programming shuffle will see Nhlanhla Sehume join Morning News Today between 07:00 and 09:00 on Saturdays and Sundays, co-hosting with Duduzile Ramela.

Between 13:00 and 14:00 Marcelle Gordon will now anchor eNCA's Lunchtime slot over weekends.

Gareth Edwards who stepped away from eNCA anchoring and did stand-in blocks over the past few years is returning to eNCA on-air permanently and will anchor NewsNight from 17:00 to 20:00 on Saturdays and 17:00 to 19:00 on Sundays on eNCA.

He will co-anchor NewsNight with Faith Mangope who is popping up on eNCA after she did Sunrise until she and the show got dumped and replaced with The Morning Show earlier this year.

e.tv's investigative magazine show Checkpoint will broadcast on eNCA at 19:00 on Sundays going up against Carte Blanche on M-Net (DStv 101), and the new satire puppet show, Almost News with Chester Missing will follow at 19:30 on Sundays.

About joining eNCA over weekends Sehume who has done guest presenting on Carte Blanche, says "To be part of the new look programming is a great personal milestone. I am really excited about the challenge."

Gordon says "eNCA Lunchtime will keep you in the news loop on the weekends. It promises to be fast-paced, with lots of live news reportage".

Edwards says "eNCA has been my home for more than a decade. There was no doubt in my mind when I was asked to join our on-air division in a more permanent capacity again, that this was where I wanted to be.".

Mangope says "I am so excited to be joining the eNCA family for NewsNight weekends. Broadcasting and telling South Africa's stories, in particular, is a passion of mine. To do it alongside a talented and highly acclaimed team makes it that much more special".

Source: Channel24