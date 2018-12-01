1 December 2018

South Africa: 15 People Injured in Durban Taxi Crash

Fifteen taxi passengers were injured in a crash which left their taxi crumpled and straddled along a concrete barrier in Durban North on Saturday, Netcare911 said.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the cause of the accident was not clear yet, but it seems the taxi rolled several times before finally coming to a halt.

One of the people in the taxi was so severely injured that after being treated on the scene he was airlifted out in a helicopter ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

The other people in the taxi sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and multiple emergency services specialists were at the scene.

