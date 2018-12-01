South Africa: Magistrate Nabbed for Allegedly Demanding Money to Make Charges Go Away

A Carletonville magistrate will be standing in his own dock on Monday after allegedly trying to get two theft suspects to pay for their release.

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the 49-year-old judicial officer was arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Unit on Thursday.

The magistrate approached a colleague of the two women facing the theft charges and allegedly said they would be released at their next appearance if they paid some money to the magistrate.

The Hawks were told of the situation, and set up a sting, in which the magistrate was arrested.

National Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the arrest.

"While everyone is considered innocent until proven otherwise, those who preside over cases in court are expected to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner. They should be beyond reproach.

"If proven, the alleged conduct has the potential of tainting the proper administration of justice. We shall continue to act without fear or favour regardless of the status of those who transgress the law," Lebeya said.

The magistrate faces charges of corruption and extortion.

