Zambia: Bruce Mwape Makes CAF Shortlist

ZAMBIA women football team coach Bruce Mwape is the only Zambian named on Confederations of African Football (CAF) provisional list of outstanding achievers for 2018.

Mwape has been nominated for the award of women coach-of-the-year and will battle with four other trainers.

According to the list released yesterday, Mwape was among the five coaches shortlisted for the award with the others being South Africa coach Desiree Ellis, Joseph Brian Ndoko from Cameroon, Mali's Saloum Houssein and Thomas Dennerby of Nigeria.

Mwape's nomination comes barely a week after his Shepoloplo team settled for third place in Group B at the on-going Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Mwape's team failed to reach the semi-finals after failing to a morale sapping draw against COSAFA champions South Africa.

Zambia lost 4-0 to the defending champions Nigeria and drew 1-1 against the South Africa after they had earlier thumped Equatorial Guinea 5-0 to finish the group with four points.

Other categories are the African player-of-the-year, woman player-of-the-year, national team-of-the-year- both men and women- men coach-of-the-year and youth player-of-the-year.