Nigeria: OPC Leader, Fredrick Fasehun, Is Dead

The founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Federick Fasehun, is dead.

The senior special adviser on media to Mr Fasehun, Adeoye Jolaosho, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the OPC Chieftain died at about 1a.m. Saturday at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja.

"Baba rook ill on Wednesday and was rushed to the intensive care unit of LASUTH.

"He died early hours of today. We are all devastated," he said.

NAN reports that the late Mr Fasehun was an active member of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He was 83 years old.

