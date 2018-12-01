1 December 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Imoke, Turaki Named As PDP Presidential Campaign Directorates, Spokespersons

By Dirisu Yaku

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council has released the operational directorates, as well as names of spokespersons for its 2019 Presidential elections campaign.

The campaign council named former governor of Cross River state, Senator Liyel Imoke as Deputy Director General, Operations while former Presidential aspirant, Taminu Turaki, SAN, was named Deputy Director-General, Administration.

The Directorates include Contact and Mobilization headed by the National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu; Youth, Hon. Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar; and Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji;

Others are, Field Operations/Logistics, Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs, Senator Dino Melaye; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi.

The spokespersons of the campaign include Buba Galadima, Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.

