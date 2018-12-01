Nigeria: PDP to Kick Off Presidential Campaign in Sokoto Monday

Chibuzo Ukaibe Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday described the Trader Moni social intervention programme of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government as sophisticated vote buying.

The PDP campaign council accused the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, of using the social intervention scheme as an APC scheme to secure votes. Adding that the handling of the initiative should be expanded beyond party lines to ensure it represents all Nigerians.

They also described the demand by federal government on the United States to deny the PDP presidential candidate, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, visa as a panic action by a government that is afraid of losing the 2019 election.

The director general of the campaign, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, stated this in his first interactive session with journalists on their campaign programme for the presidential election.

Saraki, who reiterated that PDP will run an issue based campaign, stressed that Atiku and his running mate will be meeting business communities and other stakeholders at town hall meetings and other gatherings during their campaign trip that is set to begin on Monday in Sokoto State.