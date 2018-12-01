Nigeria: 2baba, Tiwa Savage, Davido Win At Afrima

Seven Nigerian artists, including 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Davido, Shatta Wale, Mr P and Praiz have received the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) that took place November 24.

2Baba was awarded Best Artiste, Duo of Group in African Pop for his song, 'Amaka' featuring Peruzzi, while Savage won in the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa category for 'Ma Lo' featuring Wizkid & Spellz.

Davido got awards in two categories, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa and Artiste of the Year, for his hit track, 'Fia'. Falz, Best African rapper or Lyricist for 'La Fête'.

Others are Shatta Wale in the Best African Video category for his song, 'Gringo', Mr P, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography, for 'Ebeano' and Praiz, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R 'N' B & Soul for 'Champagne and Flowers'.

Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode was awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Arts and Tourism sector of Lagos State, most importantly the role the state played as official host of AFRIMA in its last four years from 2014 to 2017.

With a total of 36 categories, the 5th AFRIMA winners are culled from the Regional and Continental categories. In addition, special recognition awards fully decided by the International Committee of AFRIMA is awarded to individuals who have impacted positively to the world using their craft.

This year's AFRIMA which was held in Accra, Ghana had in attendance music stars, dignitaries, and music lovers across the continent.