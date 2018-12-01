Nigeria: Use of Security Agents for Political Gains Worry, N/Delta Elders

Niger Delta elders and leaders have expressed worry over the use of federal government agents particularly the Nigerian police force to allegedly destabilize the existing peace in the region in recent times.

Speaking during a consultative meeting of the forum with South south leaders on Friday in Uyo , Akwa Ibom state capital National leader Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief (Dr) Edwin Clark said he is worried at the increasing trend of desecrating national institutions, particularly the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force in using them for political gains.

Clark who was represented by the deputy National Chairman of PANDEF Chief Francis Doukpola, stressed, "More and more, certain persons in the political class have continued to drag the police to become surrogates in achieving their nefarious political ends. That is why in a place like Bayelsa state , 8 Commissioners of Police have been posted and reposted in a matter of 3,months.

"Here in Akwa Ibom state, we have continued to see the role which the police are playing in being overtly partisan. In Ekiti and Osun elections , we saw how men of the Nigerian police force were being openly used to to intimidate political opponents and in some cases, directly perpetuating acts which are by all standards violation of every existing electoral laws.

" Coming to our Niger Delta , we have collectively worked to bring peace to this troubled region. It was that our effort that made the Niger Delta Avengers to declare a cease fire in September 2016. This is the peace which we continue to enjoy till today and oil production now stands at over 2,300,000 barrels per day.

"Sadly, some people who believe that they can control political power at various levels want to tamper with this peace and bring crisis to the area. Let me take this opportunity to caution that it is in our collective interest to ensure that the Niger Delta is not turned once more into a theatre of war"

In his remarks, the National Chairman of PANDEF, and former military administrator of Akwa Ibom state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga , reaffirm the earlier demand for the restructuring of the country

He condemned the political rascality that played out in the Akwa Ibom state legislature few days ago by agents of the federal government, adding, "our country today is at a cross road. It has never been this divided"

The event which was held at the banquet hall saw the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the forum.